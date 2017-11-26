A small plane with two people headed from Penticton, B.C. to Edmonton went missing on Saturday afternoon.

The plane left Penticton at approximately 2:30 p.m. The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC Victoria) received an alert about eight hours later after the pilot’s cellphone was picked up by a cell tower approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke, B.C.

About 12 helicopters searched the mountains between Revelstoke, B.C. and Rogers Pass, B.C. for the white plane with burgundy stripes, a JRCC spokesperson said.

JRCC also said the low, cloud ceiling in the area Sunday made for difficult searching conditions.

The search will resume on Monday.