A small central Alberta town is becoming a hot spot for some of Canada’s top rodeo professionals to train.

Cowboys that ride saddle bronc, bareback, and bulls are travelling from across the province to train at Rimbey’s weekly Rough Stock Practice.

Organizer Cory Glenn says. “They're driving three, four hours just to practice each Wednesday night. Stock contractors are hauling down from Lac La Biche, High River, Manning, all over.”

Glenn joined the Agricultural Society in town and then started the practice just over two years ago to help young local riders for a couple hours each week. But it has grown into a training night that runs from 6 pm until 11 pm or later.

For 16-year-old saddle bronc rider Hayden Cole, it’s his chance to make it big, “Everything I’ve learned, I’ve learned here.”

The young buck picked up the sport at Rimbey’s Rough Stock Practice just over a year ago. He said there’s no better place to train, and has his sights set on taking his career as far as he can.

He is one of many kids that are getting advice and inspiration from some of Canada’s top riders.

That includes 12-time Canadian Finals Rodeo qualifier Jim Berry and retired Bull Rider Kyle German, who has bucked at the Calgary Stampede and CFR.

German now volunteers at the practice and says, “It's great to see the good guys get on, and get on good stock and watch good rides. And it's great for those young kids to see too, it shows them what they can be and what they're shooting for.”

For Berry, it’s a chance to work alongside the kids and train them the same way he was. “I’m trying to give back and help that next generation. Somebody did that for me, to be able to be where I’m at today.”

Organizers say the practice wouldn’t be a possibility without people bringing in some of the best broncs and bulls available.

The stock also helps the bullfighters and pickup men with their training in the arena; those that help the riders on and off the animals and coral them back into the pen.

At the practice, Berry often works as a pickup man. He’s using it as a chance to invest in his future.

“I’m molding as a second profession, or maybe after my career’s over in one way I might still be able to be involved in rodeo.”

Glenn said opportunities are popping up for everyone who comes to his practice and puts in the work. “It’s almost like a school. Every night they show up here, getting help from real good cowboys that have made it in the rodeo world.”

He hopes as the practice grows, he’ll start to see some of the younger people who started their training in Rimbey do big things in rodeos to come.