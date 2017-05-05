Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Smaller than a human hair: U of A researchers create tiny Oilers logo
Nanotechnology experts at the University of Alberta have created the smallest-ever NHL logo, about 40 times smaller than the width of a human hair. Courtesy: nanoFAB.
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 1:01PM MDT
Officials with the University of Alberta announced Friday that nanotechnology experts had created the smallest-ever NHL logo using nanomaterial.
According to officials, more than 900 of the tiny graphics could fit on the top of a puck.
The logo, created by the Nanofabrication and Characterization Facility, is only 2.4 µm in diameter. It was developed by Applied Quantum materials, a company run by U of A chemistry professor John Veinot, and nanoscale pattern correction methods were developed by another spinoff company: Applied Nanotools.
This tiny logo is the second Oilers graphic developed by this team. Back in 2006, a tiny Oilers logo was also created, but was massive in comparison at 0.0001 metres wide (40 times bigger than the 2017 version).
In addition, the logo is so small it can only be seen under the university’s helium ion microscope – one of three in Canada.
