Officials with the Canadian Forces said a soldier was sent to hospital Wednesday due to a medical incident, not an injury.

Officials said the female soldier suffered a head injury, as she participated in Exercise Maple Resolve at CFB Wainwright. The incident happened early Wednesday morning.

She was transported by air from Wainwright to hospital in Edmonton for treatment.

Later in the evening, officials confirmed a head injury was not the reason she was taken to hospital, however, they wouldn’t release additional details.

Exercise Maple Resolve is a two-week operation involving about 5,000 personnel from Canada, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia, and the United States.