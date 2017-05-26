An Alberta woman was allegedly lured to South Carolina last week by a man who promised her modelling work, but instead authorities say he allegedly kidnapped her in his trailer and sexually assaulted her.

South Carolina police said the man – who claimed to be a professional photographer – and woman were in contact on social media for around two months before she agreed to fly to Atlanta May 18. The accused paid for the flights and offered to give her $15,000 for the modeling work, which was not supposed to involve “nudity or acts of sexual behavior.”

During her third day in Pickens County, South Carolina, the man allegedly drove the victim to his mobile home where he restrained and sexually assaulted her, the local sheriff said.

The woman was allowed to have FaceTime conversations with her family while the captor watched. During one of the conversations, the victim used signs to tell her family she was not safe.

On Wednesday, her family contacted the RCMP with concerns their daughter was being held in captivity, and later that day, police were present during one of the conversations.

Mounties then shared the victim’s cell phone information to the Pickens County Sheriff.

Police found the trailer Wednesday night, and upon arrival, they heard a scream and someone running before the woman jumped through the window to escape.

“She was treated and released at a local hospital,” Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said. “Her and her family are on the way back to Canada. She's doing great in consideration of everything she's been through.”

Fred Urey, 38, was charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

RCMP will not release any more information about the victim to help her recover.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBS 7 News.