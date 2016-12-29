The Edmonton Humane Society went public with a reminder for pet owners considering giving up pets for adoption to follow proper procedures, after staff found nearly a dozen cats abandoned at the facility Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Edmonton Humane Society said staff found eleven cats abandoned Wednesday morning outside the admitting doors of the facility – the pets were found inside kennels, boxes and, in at least one case, laundry baskets attached together as a makeshift kennel.

Officials said leaving a pet outside the facility in this way is considered abandonment, which is illegal under the Animal Protection Act of Alberta. Under the Act, animals are considered abandoned:

If pets are left for more than 24 hours without food, water or shelter (especially concerning if pets are left outdoors in winter)

If pets are left for five days or more after their expected retrieval time from a registered veterinarian, boarding facility, or someone looking after the animal in the absence of the owner

If the pet is found in a rental property after tenancy agreement has ended

Anyone convicted of abandoning an animal in Alberta could face a fine of up to $20,000, in addition to a lifetime prohibition from owning pets.

Animals abandoned at the shelter, and not surrendered, must be held for three to 10 days – depending on whether the animal has identification or not. Properly surrendered animals can be processed as adoption candidates, and homes can be found for them more quickly.

Plus, officials said abandoned animals impact capacity at the shelter, and results in delayed appointments for those who chose to surrender through proper channels.

EHS said anyone concerned an animal might be abandoned in Edmonton can call the Animal Protection department at 780-491-3517.

For those considering surrendering their pet, EHS suggested calling 780-229-2935 to talk about options and make an appointment for surrendering the animal, if necessary – officials said appointments must be made in advance.

More details on pet surrender can be found online.



