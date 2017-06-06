The spring session in the Alberta legislature ended overnight with the passing of Bill 17, controversial labour legislation that opposition parties said was forced through by the governing NDP.

The legislation includes changes to rules on compassionate work leave.

The changes were supported by all parties, but opposition parties were not in favour of how labour code amendments, such as changes to the way unions are certified.

“NDP MLAs have clearly lost touch with the Albertans who sent them to the legislature,” Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean said.

Bill 17 was one of the last bills passed in the session – which ended at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Critics said the legislation was forced through without enough input from companies and employees.

“The government had no interest in listening to common sense solutions from the opposition on the labour legislation,” Wildrose House Leader Nathan Cooper said.

“They were not telling the truth when they said that Alberta businesses were consulted adequately,” PC House Leader Ric McIver said. “They spent six weeks doing that, but again, everything they say turns out to be a half truth.”

“Unfortunately the changes to the labour code did not provide the same benefits to Albertans as the changes found in Employment Standards,” Alberta Party leader Greg Clark said. “The NDP are addressing a lot of problems Alberta does not have.”

In a news conference Tuesday, Premier Rachel Notley stood up for the legislation.

“The reality is that bill essentially brought Alberta into line with the rest of the country,” Notley said.

Critics also focused on the province’s rising debt.

The spring budget included borrowing billions of dollars, bringing Alberta’s debt to $45 billion.

“Their irresponsible budget caused the fifth credit rating downgrade, which will cost Albertans millions of dollars,” Clark said.

Meanwhile, the government fired back against the opposition for its performance during the session.

“They’re very good at being critical, but that’s only half of the opposition’s job,” House Leader Brian Mason said. “But that’s only half of the opposition’s job, the other half of the opposition’s job is to put forward alternatives.”

Over the summer, the Wildrose Party and PC Party will focus on unification, both sides saying that decision was not a distraction in the spring sitting.

“We’re going to spread out across the province and forge ahead with our vision to unify conservatives,” Jean said.

However the premier is not worried about summer plans other parties are coming up with.

“I certainly won’t be out there, countering uniting the right because I really couldn’t care less,” Notley said.

The fall sitting will begin October 30.

With files from Bill Fortier