RCMP said a man in Spruce Grove was facing charges in the wake of a drug trafficking investigation.

RCMP said between March 23 and April 6, 2017, members of the Spruce Grove/Stony Plain/Enoch Drug Section, with help from ALERT, carried out an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the area.

Police said David Brown was arrested May 10, in the wake of the investigation.

Brown has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and six counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

The accused remains in custody, and he’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.