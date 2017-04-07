Few specific details were released, but St. Albert RCMP said officers were on the scene, and a number of homes had to be evacuated in what police described as an ‘unfolding incident’.

Police said officers were called to the home over reported ‘suspicious activity’ just after 10 a.m. Friday at the home on Waverly Drive – and the house was contained.

RCMP called in support from the HAZMAT team from Edmonton Fire Rescue, along with members from the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team were deployed to help as well.

Some neighbouring houses had to be evacuated as a precaution – but residents were allowed back by 2 p.m.

At about 2 p.m., RCMP said the CLEAR Team, and HAZMAT, had finished up at the scene.

Police said the situation was contained, and posed no risk to the public – but residents in the area were asked to avoid the affected section of Waverly Drive where crews were on the scene.

RCMP are investigating.