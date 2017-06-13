Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
STARS called to collision on Hwy 16A
Emergency crews on the scene of a collision on Hwy 16A and RR 20 on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 3:37PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:40PM MDT
RCMP said crews were on the scene of a collision on Highway 16A and Range Road 20 Tuesday afternoon, and police had to shut down a section of highway as a result.
Police were called to the crash just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Few details were confirmed on the crash, CTV News has learned two individuals were taken to hospital, one by STARS Air Ambulance and the other by ground ambulance.
There were no details on the condition of patients.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 16A were closed as a result of the collision.
Hours later, RCMP said Highway 16A westbound had reopened, and one eastbound lane had been reopened.
More to come…
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- City traffic supervisor charged in sexual assault case 2
- STARS called to collision on Hwy 16A
- Walterdale Bridge reopens after oversized load moved
- EPS trying to find suspicious vehicles connected to fatal shooting
- Peace River RCMP investigate shooting death of 24-year-old 1
- RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle crash
- Shooting in north Edmonton sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
- Annual Fire Chiefs conference in Red Deer helps improve disaster response 1
- City credits new barriers on High Level Bridge for lower rate of attempted suicide
- Investigation into fatal St. Albert collision continues, teen identified 2