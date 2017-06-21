A powerful storm passed through central Alberta Tuesday evening, hitting the Red Deer area hard – and crews were working Wednesday morning to get power back for residents, and clearing up damage.

“As of 11:47 p.m. last night, the emergency management committee of council was called in and declared a local emergency as a direct result of the severity of damage, significant power outages throughout the community and delays in power restoration,” Mayor Tara Veer said Wednesday morning.

“Our crews are still working hard to make their way around Red Deer and clean up areas that were impacted by last night’s storm.”

Red Deer city manager Craig Curtis said the high winds started at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“The major wind burst occurred just before 7 p.m. last night, the winds came up very quickly, they didn’t last all that long but they actually reached a speed of nearly 112 kilometres per hour,” Curtis said.

“They certainly did a lot of damage in the swath across the city from the south east to north west and areas in between,” Curtis continued.

While the storm appeared to have wreaked havoc on property, officials said they were only made aware of one injury, at the city’s Lions Campground.

There, dozens of trees were downed by the storm, at least one struck Lee Watson’s motorhome.

“I was just outside doing some barbecuing,” Watson said. “[I] went inside for a few moments, temperature dropped about 15 degrees, sky got dark, trees started falling from all areas of the motorhome.”

On Wednesday morning, officials said crews had restored power for many of the residents who lost it during the storm, but there were still some areas without power – and it could take nearly a day to restore power to the Vanier East area.

“Over the next 24 hours we will do our very best to keep you up to date on our website, social media channels and the media,” Veer said, urging residents to “only phone 911 in case of emergencies.” Residents with questions or power outages to report are asked to call the city at 403-432-8111.

Veer said the local state of emergency would stay in place for a week, unless the city terminates it.

