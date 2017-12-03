

Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton





A stolen vehicle pursuit ended after the bus became wedged in the West Edmonton Mall parkade.

Police said a 25-year-old female stole a Skyshuttle bus from the Edmonton International Airport Sunday evening. Airport officials confirmed the bus was parked and running around 4:30 p.m. when the woman got in and drove away. They said one they were aware, they were able to track it by GPS and contacted police.

According to Police the vehicle entered the city limits around 5:50 p.m.

They said an arrest was made after the vehicle became wedged in the parkade at West Edmonton Mall just after 6:00 p.m.