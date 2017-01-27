RCMP said Friday that a Stony Plain youth was facing a charge of arson, in connection to a fire at a church in that community in late December, 2016.

Back on December 18, 2016, firefighters were called to the Stony Plain Alliance Church – flames damaged the Family Centre building near the church.

On Friday, RCMP said the investigation had resulted in an arson charge laid against a 12-year-old boy – he was charged Wednesday, January 25.

The youth is scheduled to appear in a Stony Plain courtroom in the near future.