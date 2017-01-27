Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Stony Plain youth charged with arson in church fire
Fire crews on the scene of a fire at the Stony Plain Alliance Church Family Centre on Monday, December 19, 2016. Supplied.
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 7:05PM MST
RCMP said Friday that a Stony Plain youth was facing a charge of arson, in connection to a fire at a church in that community in late December, 2016.
Back on December 18, 2016, firefighters were called to the Stony Plain Alliance Church – flames damaged the Family Centre building near the church.
On Friday, RCMP said the investigation had resulted in an arson charge laid against a 12-year-old boy – he was charged Wednesday, January 25.
The youth is scheduled to appear in a Stony Plain courtroom in the near future.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Edmonton man arrested, charged after allegedly trying to arrange for sex with young girl 1
- Teacher facing sexual exploitation charges: RCMP
- Opening dates for two new schools delayed to January 2018 1
- Police trying to identify suspect in recent homicide, release photo of suspect vehicle
- Wildrose Leader endorses potential merger with the PCs 1
- Travis Vader’s lawyer appeals life sentence
- Man facing charges in connection to three robberies
- Charges laid in connection to incident at women’s march 1
- EPS searching for woman last seen in the summer