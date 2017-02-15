

Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





City police are investigating a suspicious early morning crash at a strip mall in south east Edmonton.

A reportedly stolen vehicle backed into the front of a jewelry store and a Sri Lankan restaurant, near 92 Street and 34 Avenue, around 4:00 a.m.

Officers say the pickup involved had been reported stolen from Nisku. The suspect driver fled the collision scene.

There are no reports of injuries. Police are working to determine if anything was stolen from the businesses.

More to come...