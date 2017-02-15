Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Store fronts damaged in stolen vehicle crash
Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 6:05AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 15, 2017 6:14AM MST
City police are investigating a suspicious early morning crash at a strip mall in south east Edmonton.
A reportedly stolen vehicle backed into the front of a jewelry store and a Sri Lankan restaurant, near 92 Street and 34 Avenue, around 4:00 a.m.
Officers say the pickup involved had been reported stolen from Nisku. The suspect driver fled the collision scene.
There are no reports of injuries. Police are working to determine if anything was stolen from the businesses.
More to come...
