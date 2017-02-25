Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Strathcona County water ban lifted
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:54AM MST
The ban on non-essential water use for Strathcona County residents placed on Friday afternoon was lifted Saturday morning.
Officials put the ban in place after a line break that impacted water feed from Edmonton to Sherwood Park.
Truck fills are also open.
“Thank you to residents and businesses that conserved water during the ban,” said Tammy Lockhart, Manager of Water and Wastewater. “We appreciate the quick response of EPCOR’s crews on the repairs.”
