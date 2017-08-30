Months after legislation to slash school fees passed, students are set to head back to class, and its expected families will save hundreds of dollars.

Back in early March, the Alberta Government tabled Bill 1: An Act to Reduce School Fees. The legislation as proclaimed in June.

Under the Act, fees for textbooks, workbooks, photocopying and printing and paper are eliminated, as were transportation fees for eligible students, who live more than 2.4 kilometres away from their designated schools.

The province said funding to school boards in order to help offset potential revenue loss is being provided through the last provincial budget.

It is expected the families of nearly 600,000 students in Alberta will save money as a result.