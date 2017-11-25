The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released a statement to explain the train derailment out in Sturgeon County in late October.

TSB said the October 22 train derailment that involved 12 cars, two of which spilled 50 to 100 litres of petroleum crude oil, was caused by “multiple breaks with some transverse defects.”

There had been seven rail tests conducted by CN in 2017. The last one before the incident took place on September 14, when investigators found fractures near the point of derailment.

CN identified the high rail, but it was not replaced before the derailment just over a month later.

Nearly 50 homes were evacuated after the derailment and spill in the afternoon, but residents were able to return that night.