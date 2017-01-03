A number of cars north of downtown were struck and damaged in a string of collisions Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicles were hit in the area of 97 Street and 113 Avenue – police said the male suspect involved in the collisions was driving a stolen vehicle when he led officers on a short pursuit.

Witnesses told CTV News the vehicle hit a fence a few blocks away from where vehicles were first struck. In addition, the vehicle reportedly almost hit a pregnant woman who was on a sidewalk, as the suspect tried to flee from police.

The spree ended a few blocks away when police boxed in the vehicle on 107 Avenue, and arrested the suspect.