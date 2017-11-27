Edmonton police said a suspect had been arrested and charged, following a theft from a gym locker in early October.

Police said on Wednesday, October 4, the suspect allegedly went into a fitness facility in the downtown core and stole a designer watch, worth $9,000. The suspect allegedly pawned the watch.

EPS managed to find the stolen watch and seize it from the pawn shop.

On Friday, November 24, officers arrested the suspect.

Police said reports indicated the suspect had gone to a number of gyms and recreational facilities using stolen membership cards between September and October, 2017. It’s alleged the suspect broke into the lockers in men’s change rooms.

On Monday, police said Tanner Dana Carleton, 20, had been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, a charge of theft over $5,000, four counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of intent/gain advantage, a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.