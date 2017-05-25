Edmonton police said Thursday that the man charged in connection to a fatal hit and run had turned himself in to police.

Police said Justin Handbury, who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run Monday afternoon, turned himself in at the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday, in connection to the death of an 18-year-old male who was hit by a vehicle in Edmonton’s west end Monday afternoon. The vehicle left the scene of the collision.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday, May 24, and the Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was blunt craniocervical spine trauma, and the manner of death was homicide.

The truck involved in the incident was recovered near Wetaskiwin, and investigators have determined the vehicle was stolen.

Handbury has been charged with second degree murder, attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and three counts of breach of recognizance.

The Homicide Section continues to investigate.