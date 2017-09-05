The man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the death of a Montreal woman in August was arrested in Vancouver Tuesday.

Edmonton police said late Tuesday that Gregory Tessman, 49, had been arrested at a homeless shelter on East Hastings Street in Vancouver that night.

Police said Tuesday morning that Tessman was arrestable on a charge of second degree murder in the death of Valerie Maurice, 29.

Maurice was found dead by police, after officers were called to a suite in the area of 144 Avenue and 88A Street on Thursday, August 31.

An autopsy determined Maurice was strangled, and her death was officially deemed Edmonton's 34th homicide.

Investigators said Tessman is known to police, and lived in the suite where Maurice was found.

“He has a criminal background from several years ago,” EPS Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Tuesday.

About 10 years ago, Tessman was convicted of sexual assault – in that case, the victim – also an escort.

CTV News has learned Maurice was an escort, and EPS confirmed investigators have contacted the RCMP task force, Project Kare, about the death of Maurice and Tessman’s disappearance.

It’s believed Maurice went to Tessman’s home around midnight on Tuesday, August 29 before she was found dead later that week.

“We are aware she held a high risk lifestyle by the focus today is not on our victim but on finding Mr. Tessman, that is what we want to focus on,” Clark said.

As for Tessman, Clark said his last known whereabouts were in east Edmonton, in the Beverly area.

At last word, EPS said he may have travelled to Victoria, B.C. over the Labour Day long weekend, and could have still been there Tuesday. It’s also believed he has ties to the Camrose area. EPS said investigators had been in contact with police in both cities.

Later Tuesday, Victoria police said investigators in Edmonton told them Tessman had travelled to the city by bus over the long weekend.

With files from David Ewasuk