Fox Creek RCMP said a 56-year-old man from Sylvan Lake is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 43 near Little Smoky Saturday night.

Investigators said the man lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the bridge at Little Smoky River at approximately 7:30 p.m.

EMS attempted to revive the driver, but he was declared dead on scene.

RCMP are investigating the factors that led to the collision.

The hamlet of Little Smoky is approximately 310 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.