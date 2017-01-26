Police in a town northwest of Edmonton said a high school teacher was facing charges, after investigators responded to reports of inappropriate social contact with students.

On January 23, officers with Barrhead RCMP responded to reports of inappropriate interactions through social media between a teacher and three students from Barrhead Composite High School. It’s believed the male teacher used Snapchat to communicate with the students, and no physical contact was reported.

It’s believed the incidents started in October, 2016, and the teacher was also working at R.F. Staples School in Westlock at the time of the incidents.

On Wednesday, January 25, RCMP said Andrew Philip Jissink, 43, from Barrhead, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

RCMP said the identities of the victims will not be released.

Jissink has been released on a recognizance, with numerous conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in Barrhead Provincial Court on February 14, 2017.