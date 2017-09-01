A day after MacEwan University announced they had fallen victim to a phishing scam, and had lost nearly $12 million dollars in the process, technology experts say this type of scam is common, and it’s important to be aware of it.

On Thursday, MacEwan said staff had received fraudulent emails that appeared to be from a vendor the university uses starting in June and into August.

The emails convinced staff members to change financial details for that vendor, and they sent three separate payments to the account they believed belonged to the vendor, which MacEwan later identified as Clark Builders.

In all, about $11.8 million was sent to the fraudsters.

MacEwan found out when the company asked why they hadn’t been paid. Clark Builders worked on the school’s new Centre for Arts and Culture.

Jaycen Kuehn with SNS Technologists said this is not an isolated case.

“So that particular one, with the wire transfers, we’ve seen several instances in 2017,” Kuehn said. “I’d put the number at probably 15.”

In an effort to help clients, SNS Technologists has created its own scam simulation, and it is sent to clients as a test. Kuehn said people fall for it.

“It’s all over the map, but generally it’s somewhere between 20 and 50 percent,” Kuehn said.

Kuehn said red flags to watch out for include: spelling and grammar mistakes, requests for personal information, and links that go to a website they shouldn’t.

“If you hover your mouse over it, it will give you the URL of where you’re going to go to,” Kuehn said.

Clark Builders said they are cooperating with the investigation.

The company won’t speculate on how the fraudsters got details on how much MacEwan owned, but said they are notifying clients that their banking details have not changed.

With files from Bill Fortier