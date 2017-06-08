RCMP in St. Albert said a young male, who was riding a bike, died after he was seriously injured in a collision with a van Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the area of Gresham Boulevard and Grenfell Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday, investigators said a youth riding a bike was involved in a collision with an Econoline Van.

At first, police said the young male suffered serious injuries and was being taken to an Edmonton hospital.

A short time later, RCMP confirmed the 13-year-old male had succumbed to his injuries, and his parents had been notified.

No one else involved in the crash was injured.

RCMP are still investigating.