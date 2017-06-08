Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Teen cyclist dies after collision with van in St. Albert
RCMP investigate a collision that left a teen cyclist seriously injured in St. Albert on Thursday, June 8, 2017. The teen later succumbed to his injuries.
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 6:18PM MDT
RCMP in St. Albert said a young male, who was riding a bike, died after he was seriously injured in a collision with a van Thursday afternoon.
Police said officers were called to the area of Gresham Boulevard and Grenfell Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday, investigators said a youth riding a bike was involved in a collision with an Econoline Van.
At first, police said the young male suffered serious injuries and was being taken to an Edmonton hospital.
A short time later, RCMP confirmed the 13-year-old male had succumbed to his injuries, and his parents had been notified.
No one else involved in the crash was injured.
RCMP are still investigating.
