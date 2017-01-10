

Pamela Leier, CTV Edmonton





A Sherwood Park teen is awaiting spinal surgery after being injured at a local trampoline park.

18-year-old Landon Smith was at a friend’s birthday party at Jump Park Trampoline on the weekend when, according to the teen’s brother, a young woman witnessed Landon jump into a foam pit at the park and stop moving immediately after the jump.

“She jumped into the foam pit and she grabbed his leg and noticed there was no movement or anything, no response from Landon and kind of instantly panicked,” said Jordan Smith, Landon’s brother.

Landon was taken to the U of A Hospital with an injured vertebrae in his neck due to spinal cord damage. Jordan said that Landon is still talking and moving his arms while he awaits surgery on Tuesday morning.

“He’s a pretty strong kid, so to have him look at you and say he thought he was going to die…is pretty tough,” said his brother. Landon’s family is speaking out to warn others about the possible risks involved with the trampoline parks.

Jump Park Trampoline released a statement on Facebook confirming the incident in the foam pit. It reads, “The foam pit at Jump Park is industry standard…and there are no defects with the equipment.”