

Pamela Leier and Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton





A Sherwood Park teen is in hospital, undergoing surgery after being injured at a local trampoline park over the weekend.

Landon Smith, 18, was at a friend’s birthday party at Jump Park Trampoline in Sherwood Park on the weekend when, according to the teen’s brother, a young woman witnessed Landon jump into a foam pit at the park and stop moving immediately after the jump.

“She jumped into the foam pit and she grabbed his leg and noticed there was no movement or anything, no response from Landon and kind of instantly panicked,” said Jordan Smith, Landon’s brother.

Landon was taken to the U of A Hospital with an injured vertebrae in his neck due to spinal cord damage. Jordan said that Landon was still talking and moving his arms while he awaited surgery on Tuesday morning. He was in surgery over the noon hour Tuesday.

“He’s a pretty strong kid, so to have him look at you and say he thought he was going to die…is pretty tough,” said his brother. Landon’s family is speaking out to warn others about the possible risks involved with the trampoline parks.

“I just want people to know, I don’t want another person in Landon’s position,” Jordan said. “I don’t need another mom worried if her son is going to walk again.”

Jump Park Trampoline released a statement on Facebook confirming the incident in the foam pit.

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith