The teenager that viciously assaulted a 14-year-old boy with a machete in Beaumont last June pleaded guilty to two of three charges laid against him.

An “agreed statement of facts” revealed in court that the victim, Braydon Heather, and the accused knew each other.

The boys were in a gang called “The Crew.” The night Heather was assaulted; he and other gang members were driving around Beaumont in stolen vehicles trying to steal from unlocked cars.

The boys stopped near a construction site, where the accused admits to hitting Heather with a machete.

Heather was in a coma for around two weeks following the assault. His mouth was cut towards the left side of his face, his earlobe was severed and his thumb had to be re-attached.

“In terms of aggravated assault, this was a particularly heinous one,” Crown Prosecutor Trent Wilson said.

The 16-year-old – whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Act – pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. The charge of attempted murder was withdrawn.

The youth has already served 12 of the 18 months he was sentenced for while in custody, and he will be in probation for another 18 months.

“The penalty doesn’t line up with the actions, and I think that’s everybody’s feeling,” Heather’s mother told CTV News.

Heather is still recovering. He’s able to walk and talk, but he suffered from brain damage and is leaving with PTSD.

“He’s going to have a lifetime of scars,” his mother said. “Those scars will never go away. They are so deep and horrific.”

