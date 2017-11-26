A labour group is concerned about the number of workplace deaths in Edmonton this year.

A man in his 30s was crushed and killed by a concrete wall at Lafarge on Saturday morning.

“[Yesterday] morning was a fatal accident at our precast concrete plant in Edmonton,” the concrete and cement company said in a statement. “We are in shock and are extremely concerned about the impact to this individual’s family and friends. Lafarge is cooperating fully in the investigation.”

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) are investigating the latest death, and a stop work order has been issued at the site.

“In the last few weeks and few months, there’s been a disturbing number of workplace fatalities in the Edmonton area,” Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said.

The most current statistics show there has been an uptick of workplace fatalities this year.

OHS investigated 21 workplace fatalities in the first 10 months of 2017, compared to 17 deaths same time last year.

McGowan said Alberta has one of the highest rates of workplace fatalities in Canada.

“Given that reality, our government should have responded by introducing tougher legislation, hiring more inspectors, conducting more inspections, being tougher on the prosecution side for employers that broke the rules,” McGowan said.

On Monday, Minister of Labour Christina Gray will introduce amendments to modernize OHS and the workers’ compensation in Alberta.

With files from Angela Jung