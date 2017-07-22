Alberta’s two main conservative parties voted overwhelmingly to unite Saturday.

First, the Wildrose Party announced they voted 95 per cent in favour of merging, and two hours later, Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney announced his party reached the same figure.

Wildrose polls opened at 8 a.m. in-person and over the phone, and party members voted overwhelmingly to surpass the 75 per cent threshold needed to merge with the Alberta PCs.

“What a day for Alberta! What a day for conservatives and what a day for Wildrose members!” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean shouted at the start of his speech. “I said from the very beginning that members needed to make this decision for our party, and today, they said yes! Yes, to a brighter future, yes to building on all that we’ve accomplished as Wildrose and yes to saving Albertans from the NDP.”

The creation of the United Conservative Party became official after Kenney announced his party’s results.

.@jkenney says Alberans have decided to put the province before any political party. Wildrose and PC parties will merge. #abpoli #ableg #UCP pic.twitter.com/gE1P2xAew3 — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) July 23, 2017

The two parties will meet in Edmonton Monday to choose an interim leader.

The leadership race for the new party already has three participants: Jean and Kenney have said they’ll run, and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer is already campaigning.

The election is set to take place October 28.

The United Conservative Party’s goal is to be ready for the next provincial election set in early 2019.

With files from Jeremy Thompson, Kamil Karamali and The Canadian Press