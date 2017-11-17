RCMP said a third suspect had been arrested and charged in connection to the death of Nicole Robar, a woman whose body was found in Lesser Slave River in early August.

RCMP said Braden Eric Foster, 27, of Slave Lake was arrested Tuesday, November 14 – he had been the subject of an arrest warrant since mid-September.

Foster is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, and extortion in connection to Robar’s death.

Two others have also been charged in connection to Robar’s death: Warren Kyle Warren, 34, from Slave Lake and Jessica Melinda Davis, 27, from Spruce Grove are facing second degree murder charges.

On August 5, a woman’s body was found in the Lesser Slave River, RCMP later identified the deceased as Nicole Robar, 21.

Robar had been reported missing to RCMP in Spruce Grove on August 1.

Foster is scheduled to appear in court November 22 in Slave Lake.