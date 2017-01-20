Around 2,000 Edmontonians gathered at the Alberta Legislature Saturday afternoon in support of the Sister Marches in Washington, D.C. and around the world one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Canadian men and women attended more than 30 protests organized across the country to protest President Trump’s negative comments towards women and other minorities.

“I need for my daughters to know that they shouldn’t be valued based on a scale of 1-10 for their beauty,” Mylynn Felt, who attended the rally with her children said. “I need my son to know that he can’t use his privilege to try to assault and abuse women.”

Hundreds of Canadian women with the slogan “sisters of the north” travelled to Washington, D.C. Saturday to attend the massive rally for women's rights.

An Edmonton woman who helped organize the event at the Alberta Legislature was in that group.

“As an Edmontonian I felt very proud to be out here, to standing with women from all over the world, and people of all over the world,” Michelle Brewer told CTV Edmonton from Washington, D.C.

With files The Canadian Press, CTVNews.ca, and Angela Jung