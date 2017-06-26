Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three arrested and charged in connection to city’s 25th homicide of 2017
Edmonton police investigating a suspicious death in the area of 29 Street and 116A Avenue Friday, June 23, 2017.
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 1:01PM MDT
Edmonton police said three suspects were arrested and charged over the weekend, for their alleged roles in the death of a man at the end of last week.
On Friday, June 23, officers were called to an apartment complex at about 6:45 a.m., after a passerby found a deceased male near parked vehicles.
Police said witnesses had reported hearing a disturbance in the area at about 3 a.m. Friday.
EPS said three individuals: Arnold Anton Stephens, 38, Victoria May Carifelle, 30, and Terence Christopher Lewis, 30, were arrested over the weekend, and are each facing a charge of second degree murder.
The victim has only been identified as a 17-year-old male, an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
