Rocky Mountain House RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the North Saskatchewan River due to “extremely high” water levels.

Mounties have rescued nine people in total after three separate canoes capsized between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, RCMP said a four adults and a youth were stranded on a small island after their canoe capsized near the big horn dam. Fire fighters rescued them with their Zodiac jet boat and no one was injured.

On Saturday, another boat capsized near the big horn dam and two adults held on to logs while wearing personal floatation devices, police said. They were also safely rescued by the fire department's jet boat.

Hours late, RCMP said they were contacted by the International Emergency Response Coordination Centre after two males capsized their canoe near the Saunders Recreation Area.

Mounties said one male was stranded on the north side of the North Saskatchewan River, while the other was on the south side of the river. Police rescued the two males with their jet boat.

“The water levels on the North Saskatchewan River are extremely high,” Rocky Mountain House RCMP said in a press release. “The public are being asked to stay off the water until the water levels recede.”

Rocky Mountain House is approximately 215 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.