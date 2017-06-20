Edmonton police said Tuesday that three men had been charged in connection to the January shooting death of 28-year-old Ian Janvier.

Back on Saturday, January 21, 2017, officers were called to a weapons complaint, after residents reported hearing gunshots, in the area of 110 Avenue and 84 Street.

When police arrived, they found Janvier, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a total of 22 charges had been laid against: Devin Robert Carlton, 26, Robert Michael Hill, 27, and Joshua Ted Calliou, 26.

Police said Carlton had been charged with second degree murder, in addition to a number of firearms related charges.

Hill and Calliou are also facing a variety of firearms-related charges, while Hill is also facing a charge of assault with a weapon, and Calliou is facing two counts of intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

This slaying is not believed to be random, and police are still investigating.