

Taylor Oseen, CTV Edmonton





A day after a tornado touched down in a Central Alberta town, residents are reflecting on the emergency and learning how to be more prepared in the future.

The force of nature damaged a pair of rural properties just outside of Three Hills. Witnesses said it appeared to have been on the ground for several minutes.

In its path of destruction, the roof was ripped off of a barn and debris spread through the year. Next door, a small trailer had been shred to pieces.

Kevin Price was home Friday when the tornado ripped through.

“It was one of those things that just happened so quickly,” he said.

Price watched the tornado touch down on his neighbours’ property. He said it just missed his and only damaged a tree.

But he was prepared for the disaster, even equipped with emergency supplies.

“I’ve worked in areas where there's tornados frequently and I know you're supposed to go to a storm cellar,” Price said. “Did I? No. Do I have a storm cellar? Yes. We’ve got two actually.”

Price acted quickly in the moment instead taking shelter in his garage.

Other residents in the small community weren’t sure what to do when the tornado hit.

“We weren't prepared at all,” Dallas Dau said. “It didn’t dawn on us that we should be more prepared.”

Fire officials say tornados are a type of emergency they do plan and train, but there’s nothing like the real emergency.

“We could always use more practice, and be more prepared, and I think we learned some things in this that will make us better prepared,” Chief Art Creasser said.

Even though the active weather can be captivating, Creasser recommends immediately taking cover when a tornado strikes.

“While it's fun to get out and watch what's happening, it's a dangerous time,” he said.

Residents like Dau are still in shock.

“We tell our kids tornados don’t happen around here to keep them from being afraid of them – then we had a storm right out our backdoor.”

Dau also said he will be getting an emergency kid, and making a plan in case this happens again.

“Run a few drills with the kids so they're a little more prepared for any type of emergency.”