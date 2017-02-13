

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





Innisfail RCMP arrested three men following the execution of a search warrant and subsequent drug seizure.

While searching the house in Innisfail RCMP seized 36 grams of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth $3600, 4 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth $320, and $595 in cash.

Chad Halter, 27, and Jesse Hoffman, 25, of Innisfail have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

A third adult male, unnamed, was also arrested and drug-related charges are pending.

The next court appearance for Halter and Hoffman is scheduled for February 15 in Red Deer.