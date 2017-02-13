Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three men arrested in Innisfail on drug-related charges
RCMP
Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 11:05AM MST
Innisfail RCMP arrested three men following the execution of a search warrant and subsequent drug seizure.
While searching the house in Innisfail RCMP seized 36 grams of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth $3600, 4 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth $320, and $595 in cash.
Chad Halter, 27, and Jesse Hoffman, 25, of Innisfail have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited weapon.
A third adult male, unnamed, was also arrested and drug-related charges are pending.
The next court appearance for Halter and Hoffman is scheduled for February 15 in Red Deer.
