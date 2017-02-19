Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three-vehicle crash near Hinton sends three to hospital
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 2:41PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 3:02PM MST
Two people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle collision near Hinton Sunday morning.
RCMP said there was a head-on collision between two pickup trucks on Highway 16, eight kilometres away from Hinton at 6:38 a.m.
The pickup truck travelling west crossed the centre line and collided with the truck on the eastbound lane, RCMP said.
Shortly after the crash, a semi-truck travelling east struck the two pickup trucks, RCMP said.
There were two people in the pickup truck eastbound – the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, and a woman was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital via STARS Air ambulance in critical condition, RCMP said.
The driver of the other pickup truck was also taken to Hinton Hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown, police said.
The driver or the semi-truck was not injured.
The collision is under investigation.
Traffic on Highway 16 at Township Road 502A is down to one lane alternating traffic.
