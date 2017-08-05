A thunderstorm caused some havoc around Edmonton Saturday afternoon, including localized flooding, power outages, and a fire, after lighting struck a condo building.

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert at 2:06 p.m.

The heavy rain caused flooding on 99 Street between 50 and 70 Avenue, and at the Walmart parking lot in Capilano Mall.

“The City is experiencing heavy rains that have resulted in some flooding at intersections in neighbourhoods in the south and east part of the city,” the city said in a release. “North and east of the intersection at Whitemud and 99 Street has had some street flooding.”

The parking lot at the Walmart in Capilano Mall flooded during this afternoon's thunderstorm. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/DSY1qnDyRn — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) August 5, 2017

District Chief Robert Bend said lighting struck a condo building in the area of 13 Avenue and Rutherford Road. The fire started a fire in the attic.

Lightning strike on condo unit in SW. Residents of exact unit ok. @ctvedmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/NoG3vfnOPi — Dave Mitchell (@mitchee69) August 5, 2017

“Just one loud flash and a bang,” Larry Tarnowski told CTV News. “We didn’t know it hit the building until the alarm went off.”

EPCOR reported four power outages throughout the afternoon. Power remains off from 84 Street to 86 Street and 64 Avenue and 69 Avenue.

The thunderstorm also brought pea-sized hail.

Better late then never I suppose...this was well over an hour ago in east #yeg #abstorm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/rCoM663ALE — Ron (@Yeg_Ron) August 5, 2017

A CTV viewer spotted a funnel cloud in the Nisku area shortly before the thunderstorm warning was issued.

A CTV viewer spotted a funnel cloud near Nisku early afternoon. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/MJyeH7dkls — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) August 5, 2017

The thunderstorm warning ended at 4:13 p.m., but conditions are still favourable for the development of funnel clouds.