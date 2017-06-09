An international movement to improve literacy continues to grow in communities nationwide.

The latest Free Little Library is close to opening in a small central Alberta town, thanks to the hard work of some local elementary school students.

Students at Iron Ridge Elementary School in Blackfalds started with a cardboard box, and used it to create their prototype of what they wanted their little library to look like.

“I was just thinking that would be cool if it was cabin themed,” said student Marcus Donauer.

That box became the building blocks to make reading more accessible in the town.

“Say you don't have a library card, and you just want books, you can just go to a little free library and you can grab a book,” explained student Tray Saxton.

The group of grade three students came up with the idea, and the design of the library. They have also been able to learn about different construction materials and how to put the pieces together.

“I like building because you can make different structures and things,” said student Talon Hynes.

While the project is quickly becoming a way to give back to the community, it all started in science class as a way to get students engaged in their building and testing unit.

Teacher Kelsey Graham explained, “The students have become so interested in science in general. They're talking about it at home, lots of them are building their own designs at home, or asking their parents for more information about what's good for building, or what can I do at home.”

For students like Lexus Hauk, getting a chance to be a part of the construction process is new. “I’m enjoying being able to glue,” she said.

But for others like Donauer, it’s a little taste of home. “I really like to hammer when my dad is building stuff, I really like to smack nails into wood,” he explained.

More than anything, the students are excited to see the difference the Little Free Library can make.

“It can help them learn to read,” said Hauk.

The project is sponsored by Abbey Master Builders. All the supplies and time has been donated.

The library is back in the builders’ shop to put the finishing touches on it, for the official ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening June 20.