Late Thursday afternoon, Edmonton police were on the scene of traffic stop in the city’s southwest, and ASIRT had been called in to investigate.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, police said early Thursday afternoon, two 911 calls came in over a driver of a vehicle that was swerving, the driver appeared to possibly be impaired.

At about 1:43 p.m., Deputy Chief Kevin Brezinski said an officer pulled over the driver in Hollands Landing in southwest Edmonton – and once the vehicle was stopped, both the officer and the driver got out of their respective vehicles.

“An encounter occurred, between the officer and the driver, which resulted in the officer discharging his firearm, striking the man,” Brezinski said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and attended to the man.

“Life-saving measures were taken,” Brezinski said. “The suspect, a male, was pronounced dead on the scene.”

As a result, Brezinski said the officer involved in the incident had been placed on administrative leave, and will be offered support – police said officials were working to contact the family of the driver.

On Thursday afternoon, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed they were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Edmonton.

Picture of scene from a resident through a nearby catwalk. A body is visible on the ground in a cul de sac on Hollands Landing NW. pic.twitter.com/JE5ARJqw2h — Dan Grummett (@DGrummettCTV) March 9, 2017

The incident shocked residents in the area. Alicia Lakey lives near the scene.

“My dog started barking so I came out and saw the police man putting up the tape and then saw a body covered by a tarp,” Lakey said.

“You could see feet sticking out underneath the tarp.”

