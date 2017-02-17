

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





A Peace River Integrated Traffic Unit traffic stop led to the arrest of two people, after drugs were found in their possession.

RCMP were patrolling in Peace River on February 14 when one officer at a traffic stop smelled marijuana in a vehicle, the two occupants of that vehicle were then arrested.

After the arrest officers searched the vehicle, they discovered evidence of several other offences during the search.

Charges are pending and include obstruction, two counts of breach conditions of undertaking, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and open liquor in a vehicle.