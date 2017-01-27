Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Travis Vader’s lawyer appeals life sentence
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 3:18PM MST
Days after Travis Vader was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of a St. Albert couple in 2010 – his lawyer has filed an appeal.
On Wednesday, Justice Denny Thomas sentenced Vader to life in prison, with no chance of parole for seven years. Vader was first convicted of second-degree murder in mid-September 2016, but the conviction was changed to manslaughter after it was found Justice Thomas used a section of the Criminal Code that was deemed to be unconstitutional in 1990.
In the appeal, Vader’s lawyer listed a number of reasons for the appeal, including the judge’s erroneous conviction.
The appeal also calls the life sentence for manslaughter ‘demonstrably unfit’.
