Edmonton police said the treasurer of a local non-profit was facing a number of charges, in connection to a number of fraudulent transactions.

Police said an investigation between the Edmonton Police Service and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission uncovered a number of transactions, where more than $206,000 was withdrawn from bank accounts for the Children’s Heart Society.

Investigators said the transactions were made between 2013 and 2016.

The investigation was carried out over six months, and EPS said Asa Wedman, 40, was charged with two counts each of theft over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.