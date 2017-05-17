Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Treasurer of non-profit society accused of withdrawing more than $200K
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 2:32PM MDT
Edmonton police said the treasurer of a local non-profit was facing a number of charges, in connection to a number of fraudulent transactions.
Police said an investigation between the Edmonton Police Service and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission uncovered a number of transactions, where more than $206,000 was withdrawn from bank accounts for the Children’s Heart Society.
Investigators said the transactions were made between 2013 and 2016.
The investigation was carried out over six months, and EPS said Asa Wedman, 40, was charged with two counts each of theft over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Court documents reveal custody battle before father, daughter found dead 1
- Police in Spruce Grove investigating so-called youth ‘fight club’ 1
- Treasurer of non-profit society accused of withdrawing more than $200K
- Six arrested in separate drug investigations in Fort McMurray
- One man dead after weekend shooting in High Level
- Candle too close to curtain started duplex fire: Edmonton Fire Rescue
- ‘Tragic loss’: RCMP investigating after father, young daughter found dead 2
- Two in hospital after crash south of Cooking Lake 1
- Alberta government granted intervener status in pipeline judicial review 3
- Man charged in connection to string of robberies