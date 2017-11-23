The Prime Minister has weighed in to the debate over the name of the Edmonton Eskimos – he said it’s time to talk about changing the CFL team’s name.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the discussion at a news conference.

“This is a discussion and a reflection that the City of Edmonton certainly needs to undertake,” Trudeau said. “Reconciliation is not just about indigenous people and the government; it’s about all of us as Canadians – non-indigenous as well.”

The debate started when Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman raised concerns over the team’s name, saying ‘Eskimo’ was an outdated term for Inuit people.

Other political leaders, including Edmonton’s mayor and Alberta’s premier have also weighed in on the discussion.

Mayor Don Iveson said the football club should manage the discussion.

“I think it’s for the team to determine what would be the best way to have the conversation, because it’s their decision to make,” Iveson said Wednesday. “I think it would make sense to involve fans, to involve Inuit Edmontonians, to involve Inuit Canadian leaders.”

Premier Rachel Notley also said she would want to see the team engage the community in the discussion.

The team has said it is interested in hearing what people have to say about the name – and that it uses the name with pride and respect.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the team is having conversations with indigenous communities.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow