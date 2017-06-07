Investigators with ALERT said two people have been arrested, and a warrant had been issued for a third suspect, after powder fentanyl was seized in Edmonton.

ALERT said their Edmonton organized crime and gang team seized 152 grams of powder fentanyl worth an estimated $60,000, it’s alleged the fentanyl was being sold as heroin.

“We believe these dealers knowingly sold fentanyl powder and put lives at risk. This is just another example of organized crime attempting to prey on people’s addictions and jeopardize lives for the sake of lining their own wallets,” Staff Sgt. Pierre Blais said in a statement.

The fentanyl was found when investigators searched a home and a vehicle in the Calder neighbourhood, the powder was found in the vehicle.

Now, Dale Martin, 38, and Francois Muhire, 25, have been arrested. Martin is facing seven counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime, and charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Muhire is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of the proceeds of crime and five counts of breach of recognizance.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Miles Sherwood, 33. ALERT said he’s facing two counts of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of proceeds of crime.

Anyone with details on Sherwood’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).