Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two arrested, ALERT seeking third suspect after fentanyl seized in Edmonton
ALERT released images showing powder fentanyl seized from a vehicle in the Calder neighbourhood on June 1, 2017. Supplied.
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 1:28PM MDT
Investigators with ALERT said two people have been arrested, and a warrant had been issued for a third suspect, after powder fentanyl was seized in Edmonton.
ALERT said their Edmonton organized crime and gang team seized 152 grams of powder fentanyl worth an estimated $60,000, it’s alleged the fentanyl was being sold as heroin.
“We believe these dealers knowingly sold fentanyl powder and put lives at risk. This is just another example of organized crime attempting to prey on people’s addictions and jeopardize lives for the sake of lining their own wallets,” Staff Sgt. Pierre Blais said in a statement.
The fentanyl was found when investigators searched a home and a vehicle in the Calder neighbourhood, the powder was found in the vehicle.
Now, Dale Martin, 38, and Francois Muhire, 25, have been arrested. Martin is facing seven counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime, and charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Muhire is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of the proceeds of crime and five counts of breach of recognizance.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Miles Sherwood, 33. ALERT said he’s facing two counts of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of proceeds of crime.
Anyone with details on Sherwood’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- School bus driver facing impaired driving charges, Red Deer school district ‘shocked and angry’ 1
- Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by truck
- Statement from relative of man seen in video sheds light on events leading up to confrontation 2
- Police trying to identify suspect in break and enter, assault
- Edmonton Public votes to close two schools, students to be moved to expanded school 1
- EPS looking for man suspected of impersonating peace officer, sexually assaulting woman
- Two charged in Desmarais homicide
- Spring session at the Alberta legislature ends 3
- Car crashes into Stony Plain house, both burst into flames 1
- Two arrested, ALERT seeking third suspect after fentanyl seized in Edmonton