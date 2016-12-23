RCMP Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Epoch seized more than 500 grams of cocaine following a search warrant on a vehicle and a residence in southwest Edmonton Thursday.

Jay Tuazon, 27, and Adrienne Abuan, 27, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds of crime.

RCMP seized 253.3 grams of cocaine from the vehicle during the arrest, and 385.5 grams of cocaine and eight grams of marijuana at the residence.

Tuazon was released on a $5,000 bail, and Abuan was released on a $1,000 bail.

They are scheduled to appear in court January 31, 2017.