RCMP south of Red Deer said an investigation was underway after two people were killed in an early morning collision on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Thursday.

RCMP said officers from the Innisfail detachment were called to the west side of the QEII Highway at about 1:40 a.m. It was reported two semi-tractor trailers had gone into the ditch.

Investigators soon found that one northbound semi and trailer had crossed over the median, and ended up in the west ditch.

A Good Samaritan had pulled over to help, and was outside the vehicle with the driver of that semi when another southbound semi ran into debris from the first crash, and was forced into the ditch, both the Good Samaritan and the driver were struck.

Both individuals struck by the semi were pronounced dead on the scene – RCMP said both were residents of Calgary.

RCMP shut down southbound lanes of the QEII Highway for several hours as the crash was investigated, but police said late Thursday morning had since reopened.

Investigators said neither speed, alcohol, or road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

RCMP are still investigating.