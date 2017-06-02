Edmonton police said charges had been laid against two former employees of a local storage company, in connection to a number of fraudulent transactions.

Police said between June 2012 and February 2014, shipping containers that belonged to a west Edmonton storage company were sold to unsuspecting customers, either through online ads posted on Kijiji, or through an incorporated company set up just to manage the scam.

Investigators said the company didn’t discover what was going on until an accountant came across an unpaid invoice.

“When they followed up on this invoice, they found out that the purchaser didn’t exist,” Det. Linda Herczeg of the Economic Crimes Unit said in a statement. “The fraudulent invoice was used to purchase shipping containers that were then sold through a separate company.”

Once the fraud was discovered in February, 2014, EPS said both employees were fired and the company reported it to police – it’s estimated the company lost about $400,000.

The investigation wrapped up on May 31, 2017 with the two suspects: Adelheid (Heidi) Baxter, 57, and Travis Roe, 40, charged with fraud over $5,000.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court July 11, 2017.