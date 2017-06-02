Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two charged for allegedly defrauding storage company of $400K
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 3:47PM MDT
Edmonton police said charges had been laid against two former employees of a local storage company, in connection to a number of fraudulent transactions.
Police said between June 2012 and February 2014, shipping containers that belonged to a west Edmonton storage company were sold to unsuspecting customers, either through online ads posted on Kijiji, or through an incorporated company set up just to manage the scam.
Investigators said the company didn’t discover what was going on until an accountant came across an unpaid invoice.
“When they followed up on this invoice, they found out that the purchaser didn’t exist,” Det. Linda Herczeg of the Economic Crimes Unit said in a statement. “The fraudulent invoice was used to purchase shipping containers that were then sold through a separate company.”
Once the fraud was discovered in February, 2014, EPS said both employees were fired and the company reported it to police – it’s estimated the company lost about $400,000.
The investigation wrapped up on May 31, 2017 with the two suspects: Adelheid (Heidi) Baxter, 57, and Travis Roe, 40, charged with fraud over $5,000.
The accused are scheduled to appear in court July 11, 2017.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Province launches survey on legalization of cannabis 2
- Police investigating Edmonton’s 19th homicide of 2017 2
- Alberta government rolls out grant program for playgrounds at new schools 2
- Report on reduced speed limits near playgrounds finds support for idea in Edmonton 1
- Edmonton man arrested, charged in drug-related investigation
- Police trying to identify suspect vehicle in May 13 hit and run
- Two charged for allegedly defrauding storage company of $400K
- Wildrose Party calls for public inquiry into Fort McMurray wildfire 1
- Canadian Pilots take off for Canada 150 Arctic Aviation Tour 1
- Charges laid against suspect in 2011 home invasion