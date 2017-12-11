Red Deer RCMP said a male and a female suspect are facing nearly 200 charges, after police searched a storage locker and a home, and uncovered dozens of weapons and stolen property.

RCMP said on the evening of Sunday, November 5, officers searched a storage locker in Red Deer. Officers seized 25 rifles, three shotguns, four crossbows, and two pellet guns.

The firearms were reportedly stored in a large hockey bag, a sleeping bag, a ski bag and gun gases.

Police also seized tools, bicycles, dirt bikes, chainsaws, a generator and electronics equipment.

Investigators have determined eight firearms were reported stolen, along with one of the dirt bikes – which was stolen out of Red Deer on October 28. The other dirt bike was reportedly stolen from the Lacombe area on November 1.

On November 22, RCMP officers executed a second search warrant at a home on 58 Avenue in Highland Green. A shotgun was found under the couch in the living room and seized, along with a magazine from another firearm.

Police found a replica firearm, large amounts of ammunition, methamphetamine, and a number of other items including a laptop and an Xbox that had been reported stolen in a number of recent break and enters, in addition to stolen identity documents.

Now, Andrew Scott Charpentier, 25, and Kelsey Pearl Torpe, 25, have been arrested and are facing nearly 200 charges between them.

Charges against Charpentier include: 29 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, 28 counts each of possession of stolen firearm and careless use of firearm or ammunition, seven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents, two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking and single charges of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Charpentier is still in custody, he’s scheduled to appear in court again on December 12.

Torpe is facing 98 charges including: 29 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and 28 counts each of possession of a stolen firearm and careless use of a firearm, seven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents, and charges of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Torpe is schooled to appear in court on December 12 and December 19.